Former IPS officer A.R. Anuradha appointed APPSC Chairperson

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has appointed former IPS officer A.R. Anuradha as Chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

ADVERTISEMENT

A G.O. was issued by Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad to this effect on October 23 (Wednesday).

A 1987 batch IPS officer, Ms. Anuradha had in the past served as head of the Intelligence wing in the TDP government.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had appointed former Director General of Police D. Goutam Sawang as APPSC Chairman. However, the post had been lying vacant for the last few months owing to his resignation after the TDP-led NDA coalition formed the government in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.