Former IPS officer A.R. Anuradha appointed APPSC Chairperson

Updated - October 23, 2024 08:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former IPS officer A.R. Anuradha.

Former IPS officer A.R. Anuradha. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has appointed former IPS officer A.R. Anuradha as Chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

A G.O. was issued by Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad to this effect on October 23 (Wednesday).

A 1987 batch IPS officer, Ms. Anuradha had in the past served as head of the Intelligence wing in the TDP government.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had appointed former Director General of Police D. Goutam Sawang as APPSC Chairman. However, the post had been lying vacant for the last few months owing to his resignation after the TDP-led NDA coalition formed the government in the State.

Published - October 23, 2024 08:07 pm IST

