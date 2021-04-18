‘Former Intelligence chief tried to book CM’s kin without evidence’

Why did he not share details of probe into Viveka murder case with investigation agencies, asks DIG

Official spokesperson of the Andhra Pradesh Police and DIG (Technical Services) G. Palaraju on Sunday alleged that the former Director General (Intelligence), A.B. Venkateswara Rao, had mounted pressure on the police officers to arrest Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family members and relatives without proper evidence in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case.

Addressing the media at the DGP office, Mr. Palaraju accused the former Intelligence chief of making the investigation report on the sensational case public and criticising the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which was probing the murder of the former MP.

Mr. Venkateswara Rao should clarify why he had not shared the details of the investigation to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that had probed the case for about nine months before handing it over to the CBI, Mr. Palaraju said.

Stating that Mr. Venkateswara Rao had been suspended for “leaking confidential information and documents pertaining to the Intelligence Department and on charges of corruption,” Mr. Palaraju alleged that the former Intelligence chief had made maximum efforts to book the family members of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the case.

“When the IPS officer had vital information, why did he not share it with the investigation agencies? He can be booked under IPC Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) for dereliction of duty,” Mr. Palaraju said.

The former Intelligence DG should also clarify why he had kept the investigation report with him for two years instead of submitting it to the CBI in a sealed cover as per procedure, Mr. Palaraju said.

IPS Officers’ Association member R.N. Ammireddy was among others present.