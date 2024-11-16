ADVERTISEMENT

Former IIT professor lays stress on experimental teaching

Published - November 16, 2024 11:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The best way to teach physics and inspire students was to demonstrate and create interest in young minds, said T.S. Natarajan, a retired professor from IIT Madras.

Addressing the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) teachers and students at a session titled ‘The Importance of Learning Science and Technology Effectively Through Simple Experiments’ at Maddi Subbarao English Medium High School in Vijayawada on November 16, Saturday, prof. Natarajan presented DIY (do it yourself) electronics and physics kits, designed by him, to the participating teachers and demonstrated the kits to inspire educators to adopt interactive teaching methods.

The programme, organised by the school management in association with the Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and A.P. Chapters and The STEM Makers, drew enthusiastic responses from both teachers and students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US