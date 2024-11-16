Former IIT professor lays stress on experimental teaching

The best way to teach physics and inspire students was to demonstrate and create interest in young minds, said T.S. Natarajan, a retired professor from IIT Madras.

Addressing the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) teachers and students at a session titled ‘The Importance of Learning Science and Technology Effectively Through Simple Experiments’ at Maddi Subbarao English Medium High School in Vijayawada on November 16, Saturday, prof. Natarajan presented DIY (do it yourself) electronics and physics kits, designed by him, to the participating teachers and demonstrated the kits to inspire educators to adopt interactive teaching methods.

The programme, organised by the school management in association with the Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and A.P. Chapters and The STEM Makers, drew enthusiastic responses from both teachers and students.

