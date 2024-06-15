Former IAS officer thanks Naidu for scrapping Land Titling Act

Retired IAS officer P.V. Ramesh, whose recent comment that he was a victim of the AP Land Titling Act (APLTA) set off an intense debate on it, expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu through a message on ‘X’ for rescinding the APLTA, calling it preposterous.

He stated that Andhra Pradesh had the Ryotwari Settlement launched in the 1820s and robust systems established for land administration over 200 years ago.

Mr. Ramesh observed that the NITI Aayog advisory on the legislation for providing secure titles to land is meant for the States that were part of the ‘permanent settlement’ or areas that were not ‘settled’ but certainly not for the erstwhile Madras Presidency area of which A.P. was a part and had the Ryotwari Settlement.