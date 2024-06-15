GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former IAS officer thanks Naidu for scrapping Land Titling Act

A statement by P.V. Ramesh a few weeks ago that he was a victim of the Act set off an intense debate across the State on the impact of the law

Published - June 15, 2024 08:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
P.V. Ramesh, former IAS officer.

P.V. Ramesh, former IAS officer.

Retired IAS officer P.V. Ramesh, whose recent comment that he was a victim of the AP Land Titling Act (APLTA) set off an intense debate on it, expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu through a message on ‘X’ for rescinding the APLTA, calling it preposterous.

He stated that Andhra Pradesh had the Ryotwari Settlement launched in the 1820s and robust systems established for land administration over 200 years ago.

Mr. Ramesh observed that the NITI Aayog advisory on the legislation for providing secure titles to land is meant for the States that were part of the ‘permanent settlement’ or areas that were not ‘settled’ but certainly not for the erstwhile Madras Presidency area of which A.P. was a part and had the Ryotwari Settlement. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.