Former Guntur MLA’s son killed in accident

05 November 2020 00:31 IST

He pulled over on the highway when a car rammed his bike

S.K. Sharooq, 22, son of former Guntur (East) legislator S.K. Mastan Vali, was killed on the spot, when a speeding car knocked down his motorcycle when he pulled over on the NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) briefly, on Tuesday evening.

The victim’s friend S.K. Fayaz, 22, who was riding pillion, however, escaped without injuries. Sharooq was a final year BBA student in Guntur and Fayaz was running a small business.

According to Choutuppal police, the accident took place around 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday, when the duo pulled over on the highway near Dharmojigudem village cross road. They were travelling towards Hyderabad from Guntur on their two-wheeler.

Police quoted Fayaz as saying that they stopped on the highway to put on a sweater as it was getting cold. A speeding red car rammed them from behind, and Sharooq died at the spot even before the ambulance arrived.

Speaking to The Hindu, Choutuppal police said the driver of the car was initially identified as Ketharaju Lingaswamy, a local, and the vehicle was seized. However, inquiry showed that the owner-cum-driver of the four-wheeler was Satish, who had falsified identity information to the police.

Apart from cases of negligent driving causing death, the two were booked for providing false information to the police. An investigation has been launched.

The victim’s body was shifted to Choutuppal government hospital for further post-mortem.