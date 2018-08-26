Former DGP set to join YSRCP

Former Director General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao on Saturday met YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday ahead of joining the party.

The meeting took place at Dhara Bhogapuram near Achyutapuram where the YSRCP president was camping after the conclusion of the Praja Sankalpa Yatra for the day.

YSRCP Anakapalle unit president Gudivada Amarnath said the former DGP told Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy that he would join the party. He would decide on a date for formally joining the party later.

However, he was likely to join the YSRCP during the Praja Sankalpa Yatra in the district, Mr. Amarnath added.

After his retirement on December 31, Mr. Sambasiva Rao took over as the CEO of a private port. Mr. Rao was known to be close to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Problems of tribals

Meanwhile, during Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s yatra, Paderu Assembly constituency coordinator Bhagyalakshi and YSR Teachers’ Association State leader Koda Simhadri explained the problems of girijans in the area to him.

Retired headmaster S.V. Narsinga Rao complained about his bills for cancer treatment not being reimbursed.

Employees of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant took to his notice allotment of captive mines to the plant and requested him to visit the plant area during the padayatra.