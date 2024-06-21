ADVERTISEMENT

Former DGP, Rajendranath Reddy, P.V. Suil Kumar transferred

Published - June 21, 2024 04:19 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Director-General, AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services, P.V. Sunil Kumar, was transferred and directed to report to the Government

The Hindu Bureau

Former Director General of Police (DGP) and Director-General of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Printing, Stationary and Stores Purchase, in place of APSP Battalions Additional DG, Atul Singh, who has been appointed as ACB DG.

Director-General, AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services, P.V. Sunil Kumar, was transferred and directed to report to the Government (GAD), while senior IPS officer Shanka Brata Bagchi has been appointed as DG, State Disaster Response and Fire Services.

Superintendent of Police (Counter Intelligence) and SP (Red Sanders) Y. Rishanth Reddy has been transferred and directed to report to the DGP’s office. Orders to this effect were issued late in the night on Thursday.

