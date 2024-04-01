GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad joins JSP

He was instrumental in establishing the country’s first fisheries polytechnic college in Diviseema and commissioning a bridge across river Krishna between Penumudi-Puligadda

April 01, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - PITHAPURAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Mandali Buddha Prasad felicitates JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan upon joining the party in Pithapuram of Kakinada district on Monday.

Mandali Buddha Prasad felicitates JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan upon joining the party in Pithapuram of Kakinada district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mandali Buddha Prasad, former Deputy Speaker and former Andhra Pradesh State Official Language Commission Chairman, joined the Jana Sena Party here in the Kakinada district on Monday, April 1. JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan welcomed Mr. Prasad into his party in the presence of supporters. 

Mr. Prasad is the son of the Gandhian Mandali Venkata Krishna Rao. Popular as ‘Diviseema Gandhi’, Mr. Prasad has served as Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development. He was instrumental in establishing the country’s first polytechnic college in fisheries in Bhavadevarapalli in the Diviseema region in the erstwhile Krishna district. He was elected as MLA of Avanigadda assembly constituency in 1999 and 2004.

Mr. Prasad was the man behind the commissioning of a bridge across the river Krishna to connect the Diviseema region with the rest of the Krishna district. 

Mr. Prasad is one of the oldest political leaders to be associated with the JSP. Mr. Prasad’s son Mr. Venkatram and other leaders also joined theJSP.

The Mandalis played a key role during the relief operations of the Diviseema cyclone that hit the Krishna district in 1977.

