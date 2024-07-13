Former Deputy Speaker distributes notebooks to underprivileged students in Vizianagaram

Former Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy on Saturday urged all service organisations to distribute textbooks and notebooks to underprivileged students.

He congratulated Vasavi Foundation District President Mandavilli Venkataraju and other members for providing notebooks to students of poor families every year. On behalf of the foundation, he handed over books to a few students at a meeting organised in Vizianagaram.

Mr. Venkataraju said that the association had been providing scholarships and other services to underprivileged children of all communities after collecting details from various schools and colleges of the district.

