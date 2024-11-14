Former Delhi CM Kejriwal and Sringeri peetham ‘Uttaradhikari’ Vidu Sekhara Bharati Theertha Swamy pray at Tirumala

A host of prominent personalities, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy, on November 14 (Thursday) offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here.

The dignitaries were joined by Kollu Ravindra, Minister for Mines and Geology, former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, and ‘Uttaradhikari’ (junior pontiff) of Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham Vidu Sekhara Bharati Theertha Swamy.

Addressing the media later, Mr. Kejriwal shared that he had prayed for the health and well-being of the people across the country, especially his home State of Delhi.

TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu, along with his wife, later called on Sri Bharati Theertha Swamy at his mutt and sought his blessings.

