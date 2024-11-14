ADVERTISEMENT

Former Delhi CM Kejriwal and Sringeri peetham ‘Uttaradhikari’ Vidu Sekhara Bharati Theertha Swamy pray at Tirumala

Published - November 14, 2024 08:33 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy and A.P. Minister Kollu Ravindra are among the dignitaries who offered prayers at Tirumala temple

G P SHUKLA
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after offering prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Thursday.

A host of prominent personalities, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy, on November 14 (Thursday) offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here.

The dignitaries were joined by Kollu Ravindra, Minister for Mines and Geology, former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, and ‘Uttaradhikari’ (junior pontiff) of Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham Vidu Sekhara Bharati Theertha Swamy.

TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu with the ‘Uttaradhikari’ of Sringeri Sharada Peetham Sri Vidu Sekhara Bharati Theertha Swamy, in Tirumala on Thursday.

Addressing the media later, Mr. Kejriwal shared that he had prayed for the health and well-being of the people across the country, especially his home State of Delhi.

TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu, along with his wife, later called on Sri Bharati Theertha Swamy at his mutt and sought his blessings.

