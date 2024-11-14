 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Delhi CM Kejriwal and Sringeri peetham ‘Uttaradhikari’ Vidu Sekhara Bharati Theertha Swamy pray at Tirumala

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy and A.P. Minister Kollu Ravindra are among the dignitaries who offered prayers at Tirumala temple

Published - November 14, 2024 08:33 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after offering prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Thursday.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after offering prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Thursday.

A host of prominent personalities, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy, on November 14 (Thursday) offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here.

The dignitaries were joined by Kollu Ravindra, Minister for Mines and Geology, former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, and ‘Uttaradhikari’ (junior pontiff) of Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham Vidu Sekhara Bharati Theertha Swamy.

TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu with the ‘Uttaradhikari’ of Sringeri Sharada Peetham Sri Vidu Sekhara Bharati Theertha Swamy, in Tirumala on Thursday.

TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu with the ‘Uttaradhikari’ of Sringeri Sharada Peetham Sri Vidu Sekhara Bharati Theertha Swamy, in Tirumala on Thursday.

Addressing the media later, Mr. Kejriwal shared that he had prayed for the health and well-being of the people across the country, especially his home State of Delhi.

TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu, along with his wife, later called on Sri Bharati Theertha Swamy at his mutt and sought his blessings.

Published - November 14, 2024 08:33 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / religious leader / Tirupati

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.