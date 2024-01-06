Ambati Rayudu quits YSRCP within 10 days

January 06, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former cricketer Ambati Tirupati Rayudu has announced his decision to quit the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). It was only on December 28 that Mr. Rayudu joined the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh.

In a message on ‘X’, Mr. Rayudu said that he made up his mind to leave the YSRCP and stay out of politics for a little while and that he would convey his further action in the due course of time.

This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time.



Thank You. — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) January 6, 2024

He was welcomed into the party by its president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan.

Mr. Rayudu, a native of Guntur, retired from international cricket in July 2019 and from the Indian Premier League in May 2023.

He had then evinced interest in politics and joined YSRCP after being initially tipped to go with the Indian National Congress.