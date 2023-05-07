ADVERTISEMENT

Former Congress MLC Viswa Prasad likely to join TDP

May 07, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Congress MLC Peerukatla Viswa Prasad. Photo: Special Arrangement

Former Member of A.P. Legislative Council and senior Congress leader Peerukatla Viswa Prasad is expected to join Telugu Desam Party (TDP) very soon as suggested by his loyalists and followers in Srikakulam district.

Mr. Viswa Prasad sent his resignation letter to the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju citing personal reasons for quitting the party. He was elected to the Council from Srikakulam local body constituency on March 21, 2011.

His father Peerukatla Venkatappala Naidu also served as MLC. Mr. Viswa Prasad who held a meeting with loyalists in his native Rajupuram village of Burja mandal of Srikakulam district, told them that both the TDP and the YSRCP approached him. The loyalists suggested that he should join the TDP as the YSRCP ‘ignored’ development of Srikakulam district.

Mr. Viswa Prasad belongs to the Kapu community and has wide contacts with the community leaders in all mandals of Srikakulam district. It is said to be one of the reasons for the TDP to approach him while offering respectable post in the party.

