Former Congress MLA and senior YSR Congress Party leader Anisetti Bulliabbai Reddy (71) passed away due to prolonged illness at his residence in Nagulapalli village of Kothapalli mandal in the erstwhile East Godavari district on Tuesday.

Mr. Bulliabbai Reddy served as MLA twice in the Sampara Assembly constituency, which is present-day Pithapuram Assembly constituency. Senior Congress leader M.M. Pallam Raju paid tributes to Mr. Bullabbai Reddy on Tuesday.

