Former CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joined BJP

April 08, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 08:52 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, the last Chief Minister of unified Andhra Pradesh (AP), joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, party’s national general secretary Arun Singh, OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman and Andhra Pradesh BJP general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, in New Delhi on Friday.

A fierce critic of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh whose views were apparently ignored by the Congress high command, Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy had famously said that “no match is over until the last ball is bowled”, suggesting that, as an acclaimed batsman who played first class cricket matches before entering politics, he would do his best to keep the State united.

While joining the BJP, Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy said his family had been in the Congress for the last seven decades, but he found no reason to continue that legacy any more, having realised that the party was not learning from its mistakes in spite of losing power in one State after another, while BJP grew from strength to strength under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda.

He observed that the Congress would not consult its rank and file and took unilateral decisions and it was this attitude that brought about its fall from grace.

The roughshod manner in which the Congress divided the unified Andhra Pradesh caused its destruction in the State, he observed and lamented that he and other senior Congress leaders were kept in the dark about it (bifurcation).

Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy said he was impressed by the manner in which BJP reached a commanding position, and said he was prepared to discharge any responsibility given to him.

Mr. Joshi said Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy started a ‘new innings’ and that it would strengthen the BJP in Andhra Pradesh and also Telangana.

It may be noted that Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy had resigned from the Congress in the run-up to bifurcation that took place in June 2014 and set up his own Jai Samaikyandhra Party (JSP). However, the JSP fared poorly in 2014 elections and had to be eventually wound up. He then went back to the Congress in 2018, and finally bid adieu to it a few days ago.

Before being made the Chief Minister in late 2010, Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy was government chief whip and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. He is now like poles apart from his younger brother N. Kishore Kumar Reddy as the latter is playing an active role in the TDP in their native Chittoor district.