ADVERTISEMENT

Former CJI takes part in ‘Sundara Tirumala - Suddha Tirumala’ program

May 13, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - TIRUMALA

1,600 bags of plastic waste was collected during the programme; about 700 TTD employees, over 200 revenue personnel, Swacchandhra Corporation staff and Srivari Sevaks participated in the programme

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

Former CJI N.V. Ramana appeals to the pilgrims visiting Tirumala to make the temple town plastic-free | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Former Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana and several government officials took part in the ‘Samoohika Sramadanam’ programme taken up by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) under the ‘Sundara Tirumala - Suddha Tirumala’ initiative on the ghat roads and footpaths here on Saturday. The initiative was aimed at maintaining a hygienic environment atop the temple town.

Mr. N.V. Ramana and TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy flagged off buses carrying TTD employees and volunteers for the programme at the GNC toll gate here. Tirupati district Collector Venkataramana Reddy, SP Parameswar Reddy, Tirupati Municipal Commissioner Haritha, JEOs Sada Bharghavi, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore and other dignitaries took part.

About 700 TTD employees, over 200 revenue personnel, Swacchandhra Corporation staff and Srivari Sevaks participated in the programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

About 1,600 bags of plastic waste was collected from the roads and carried down to the dump yard in Tirupati.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. N.V. Ramana said maintaining hygiene atop the town is a prime responsibility of every visiting pilgrim. He appealed to them to make Tirumala plastic-free and urged everyone to contribute to preserving the sanctity of the place.

Mr. Dharma Reddy said that the lightning strike held by health workers three weeks back gave birth to the idea of organising a mass cleaning program in Tirumala. He said that the programme, henceforth, will be organised every second Saturday of the month.

Undeterred by the strike, he said that the TTD deployed personnel from the panchayats and Municipalities during the strike period to avoid inconvenience to the devotees.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US