Former CJI N.V. Ramana prays at Tirumala temple

January 08, 2023 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Former CJI N.V. Ramana  | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana, accompanied by his family members, on Saturday offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here. TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy accorded him a warm reception on his arrival at the temple complex and escorted him for the darshan of the presiding deity. Later, he also passed through the Vaikunta Dwaram encircling the innermost sanctum sanctorum. Later, the priests showered on him ‘Vedasirvachanams’, and presented him ‘theertha prasadam’, laddu, and New Year diaries and calendars.

