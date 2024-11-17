Former CJI caused immense damage to legal system, says HRF leader

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud caused immense damage to the legal system built by many good judges over the years, said K. Sudha, Human Rights Forum (HRF) State committee member and a professor of Law.

She said the former CJI had stayed away from all the cases that were intensely debated. “From performing a Ganesh puja with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and getting it publicised, to saying that he sought God’s help in deciding on the Ayodhya issue, everything he said and did was a contempt of the Constitution,” she said, adding that it would take years to rectify the damage caused to the credibility of the Constitution.

M. Sravya, a HRF member and a researcher in the field of Education, talked about the cracks in the primary education system. “All the policies and efforts made until the 2000s focused on enrolment of students. While people believed schooling meant learning, the bubble was burst only recently when class seven students could not read or do basic math,” she said.

She attributed this to diverse reasons, including the fact that teachers were being burdened with various non-teaching activities. “There is a need to focus on not just the enrolment and retention rates, but also on the quality of education being imparted. Teachers need to be provided in-service training,” she said.

HRF State secretary Gutta Rohith presented the two-year work report of the organisation in the meeting, presided over by HRF general secretary Y. Rajesh.