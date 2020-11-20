Former Chittoor MLA Satyaprabha passes away

She tested positive for COVID-19 in October and was undergoing treatment in Bengaluru

D.A. Satyaprabha, former Chittoor MLA, passed away on Thursday after a prolonged illness at Vaidehi Institute of Medical Sciences in Bengaluru. She was 70.

She tested positive for COVID-19 in early October and her condition turned critical on November 3.

Born at Sadum in Chittoor district, she did her matriculation in Bengaluru. She was an ardent devotee of Sathya Sai Baba.

Satyaprabha married industrialist D.K. Audikesavulu Naidu, who got elected as the Telugu Desam Party MP from Chittoor in 2004, besides serving as the TTD chairman twice.

After the demise of Naidu in 2009, Satyaprabha entered politics and successfully contested from Chittoor as TDP MLA candidate 2014. She continued the activities of Srinivasa Trust, focussing on solving the problem of drinking water in rural areas of Rayalaseema region.

In 2019, she contested from the Rajampeta Lok Sabha constituency but lost to the YSR Congress Party. She had a six-year-long stint with the TDP and was recently reappointed as its national vice-president. She is survived by a son and two daughters.

According to family members, the last rites of the departed leader would be performed in Bengaluru on Friday afternoon. Senior TDP leaders from Rayalaseema region expressed their condolences.