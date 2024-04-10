Former Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan joins Congress

April 10, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Vijayawada

Former Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan joined the Congress party on April 10 (Wednesday) in the presence of the State party chief Y.S. Sharmila.

Mr. Krishna Mohan, who quit the ruling YSRCP recently, called a meeting of his supporters on Tuesday and announced his decision to join the Congress as “it is the most secular party.” He said there “is a political vacuum in this region of the State and we need to bring people on a common platform to fill the gap.”

On Wednesday, he met the APCC president in Hyderabad, where she welcomed him into the party fold.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.