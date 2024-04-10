ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan joins Congress

April 10, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Vijayawada

He meets Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila in Hyderabad and joins the party

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan with APCC president Y.S. Sharmila in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Former Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan joined the Congress party on April 10 (Wednesday) in the presence of the State party chief Y.S. Sharmila.

Mr. Krishna Mohan, who quit the ruling YSRCP recently, called a meeting of his supporters on Tuesday and announced his decision to join the Congress as “it is the most secular party.” He said there “is a political vacuum in this region of the State and we need to bring people on a common platform to fill the gap.”

On Wednesday, he met the APCC president in Hyderabad, where she welcomed him into the party fold.

