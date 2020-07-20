COVID-19: Former chief priest of Tirumala temple passes away

Former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chief priest P. Srinivasa Murthy Dikshitulu, 75, breathed his last at the SVIMS hospital early on Monday.

He developed severe respiratory congestion on Saturday night and was rushed to the hospital where he was reportedly diagnosed positive for COVID-19 on admission.

He belonged to Archakam Peddinti family which had ‘mirasi’ at both the temples of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala and Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati and retired in 2018.

According to chief priest G. Venugopala Dikshitulu he had rendered ‘kainkaryams’ (service) at both the temples for over 55 years and is survived by four daughters and two sons, both of whom are working in TTD temples as ‘sambhavana archakas’.