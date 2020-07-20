Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: Former chief priest of Tirumala temple passes away

An aerial view of Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh.

An aerial view of Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh.   | Photo Credit: M. PRABHU

Srinivasa Murthy Dikshitulu developed severe respiratory congestion on Saturday night and was rushed to the hospital where he was reportedly diagnosed positive for the pandemic on admission

Former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chief priest P. Srinivasa Murthy Dikshitulu, 75, breathed his last at the SVIMS hospital early on Monday.

Also read: Coronavirus | 14 priests at Tirumala test positive

He developed severe respiratory congestion on Saturday night and was rushed to the hospital where he was reportedly diagnosed positive for COVID-19 on admission.

He belonged to Archakam Peddinti family which had ‘mirasi’ at both the temples of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala and Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati and retired in 2018.

According to chief priest G. Venugopala Dikshitulu he had rendered ‘kainkaryams’ (service) at both the temples for over 55 years and is survived by four daughters and two sons, both of whom are working in TTD temples as ‘sambhavana archakas’.

