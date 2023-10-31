Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu released from Rajahmundry Central Prison

October 31, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been released from Rajamundry Central Prison on interim bail after serving 52 days of judicial custody in the alleged ₹371 crore AP Skill Development Corporation project scam. On September 10, Mr. Naidu was sent to prison in the case. Mr. Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Nara Brahmani, TDP State President K. Atchannaidu and other leaders received him at the prison.

Tension prevails

Tension prevailed as thousands of TDP supporters stormed towards the main entrance of Rajamundry Central Prison from all directions of the prison on Tuesday.

Thousands of party supporters led by TDP leaders including Chintamaneni Prabhakar and Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Buchayya Chowdary, Rajamahendravaram City MLA Adireddy Bhavani thronged the prison campus ahead of the release of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu from prison on ‘interim bail’ in the AP Skill Development Corporation scam case on Tuesday.

By 3.45 p.m., the TDP supporters succeeded in reaching the main entrance gate of the prison as police struggled to control the mob. However, the team of the National Security Guard (NSG) Commandos arrived at the prison to guard Mr. Chandrababu Naidu from the moment of his release.

After his release around 4 p.m. he left for Vijayawada in convoy under NSG protection.