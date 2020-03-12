Former chairperson’s family miffed over denial of tickets

Former municipal Chairperson Avanapu Suribabu’s family has reportedly decided to approach the Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy over denial of tickets to their supporters for the ensuing Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation elections.

Mr. Suribabu’s family is said to have close relations with Mr. Jagan as it was instrumental in organising Odarpu Yatra in 2010, laying the foundation for the YSRCP in the district headquarters. Neither Mr. Suribabu’s wife Avanapu Chinnammalu nor his sons Vikaram and Vijay were given tickets to contest as corporators, which came as a shock to the family and their supporters who have a strong presence in more than 15 wards in the district.

YSRCP district general secretary Kalla Gowri Sankar, who has close relations with Avanapu’s family, said that the injustice would be brought to the notice of Mr. Jagan. “In spite of the disappointment, we have decided to extend wholehearted support to the party candidates in all wards. The party’s victory in the first corporation elections is important for us,” he said, while speaking to the media.

Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy announced the list of candidates for all the 50 divisions.

According to sources, he is also unhappy as his daughter Sravani’s immediate elevation is not possible with the reservation of Mayor’s seat for BC women.

Kolagatla’s supporters contend that Avanapu’s family had not cooperated with him in 2014 and 2019 elections.

Top brass concerned

Meanwhile, the YSRCP high command is worried over the infighting among the various groups in spite of its relentless efforts to bring unity ahead of the municipal elections. With the directive from the party headquarters, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana has reportedly directed Avanapu Suribabu’s family to cooperate with Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy since the Chief Minister is very particular about the party’s victory in civic polls.

Mr. Satyanarayana’s nephew and political coordinator Majji Srinivasa Rao has already held discussions with Avanpu family and sought their cooperation. The family members reportedly told him that they were sidelined completely from politics and that Kolagata was being given importance although the latter had joined the party just before 2014 elections.