March 22, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former Chairman of the Press Academy of Andhra Pradesh (APPA) Devireddy Srinath Reddy passed away on Wednesday.

Mr. Srinath Reddy served as the APPA chairman for about three years from 2019.

He was a native of Kovaramguttapalli village in Simhadripuram mandal of Kadapa and worked as a journalist for nearly four decades. He started his career as a journalist with the Andhra Prabha Telugu daily.

