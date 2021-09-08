Former BJP MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju stages protest in favour of conducting Vinayaka Chavithi festival

He alleged that the YSR Congress government was following an ‘anti-Hindu’ policy by imposing COVID-19 protocols on the festival.

BJP State vice-president and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju staged a protest near the Durga Ganapathi temple at Seethammapeta in Vishakhapatnam on Wednesday, demanding that the State government grant permission for conducting the Vinayaka Chavithi festival at public pandals.

The protest was organised under the aegis of the Seethammapeta (24 and 25 Divisions) mandal president Balakrishna.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Raju wondered whether COVID-19 protocols apply only to the Vinayaka Chavithi festival and not to the oath taking ceremonies of the YSR Congress leaders, the death anniversary of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, and other festivals of various religions. He alleged that the YSR Congress government has been following an ‘anti-Hindu’ policy and hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community for the past two years. Lord Ganesha is the first to be offered prayers before any puja by Hindus and not allowing His festival was nothing but hurting their sentiments, he said.

He sought that the State government respect the sentiments of the majority community and reverse its decision.

The BJP Parliament district general secretary Jagapathi Raja Bahadur Sivaji, district secretary Dhanesh, District vice-president Suresh Babu, district secretary Koppisetty Sankar Rao, Nanaji, Nanireddy, Lakshminarayana, Vijay and M. Sattibabu were among those who attended.