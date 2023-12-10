Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad and his family offer prayers at Tirumala

December 10, 2023 03:45 am | Updated 03:45 am IST - TIRUMALA

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, accompanied by his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and other family members, offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here on December 9 (Saturday).

They took part in the predawn ‘Suprabhata seva’ inside the temple. Later, addressing the media, Mr. Lalu Prasad’s youngest son Tejashwi, who is also Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, said they came to the hill temple to perform the customary ‘mundan’ (tonsuring) ceremony of his daughter Katyayani. “I prayed for the well-being and prosperity of all people of the country,” Mr. Tejashwi said.