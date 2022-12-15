Former APTDC chairman asks Centre to take initiative on UNESCO recognition for Lepakshi

December 15, 2022 06:54 am | Updated 06:54 am IST - LEPAKSHI (SSS DIST.)

Former chairman of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Chennuri Anjaneya Reddy has appealed to the Central government to take steps for securing UNESCO recognition for the Lepakshi Veerabhaswamy Temple Complex in Sri Sathya Sai District.

At a national conference organised on Wednesday on ‘Lepakshi Veerabhadra Temple Glory — UNESCO Recognition’, Mr. Anjaneya Reddy said that everyone should work hard to spread the history of the Lepakshi temple all over the world, and protect the inscriptions about the history of the Lepakshi temple.

It is the responsibility of all of us to tell the uniqueness of the oil paintings at Lepakshi temple to the people all over the world, he opined. Tourism Assistant Director Shankara Reddy said that the Lepakshi temple should be given special recognition in India by providing all the required tourist amenities, and all arrangements should be made so that foreign tourists can also come to Lepakshi.

“If the government further develops Lepakshi through the Department of Tourism, the paintings, sculptures, etc. can be preserved for future generations,” Mr. Shankar Reddy opined. Many students performed the Yakshaganam dance on this occasion. Students of the Central University of Andhra Pradesh, students of S.V. University Tirupati, students of Balaji Degree College, and prominent people of Lepakshi participated in this programme presided over by writer Mynaswamy.