Former APCC president Gidugu Rudraraju demands CBI probe into Tirupati laddu prasadam controversy

Instead of making the lab reports on the quality of the prasadam public, the Chief Minister should have immediately ordered a CBI probe, says Mr. Rudraraju

Published - September 24, 2024 08:07 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Former Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Gidugu Rudraraju at taking part in the one-day ‘deeksha’, in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday.

Former Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Gidugu Rudraraju at taking part in the one-day ‘deeksha’, in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudraraju on Tuesday, September 24, demanded a CBI inquiry into the Tirumala laddu prasadam controversy.

Taking part in a one-day ‘deeksha’ over the controversy, Mr. Rudraraju said: “It is sad that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu further worsened the situation by revealing the details of the lab report on the quality of the laddu prasadam at Tirumala temple instead of immediately ordering a CBI probe. The way Mr. Naidu has been dealing with the controversy is hurting the sentiments of the devotees.”

“A detailed CBI investigation would reveal what went wrong during the term of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy”Gidugu RudrarajuForemer APCC Chief

A detailed CBI investigation would reveal what went wrong during the term of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.

Diversion

On completing the 100-day rule by the alliance of TDP-BJP-JSP, Mr. Rudraraju said, “One hundred days have passed. None of the promises of the super-six have come to the implementation stage. Mr. Naidu should announce when the free bus for women will be implemented.”

“The first hundred days of the rule should have been spent striving for railway zone and revival of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. However, Mr. Naidu has chosen Tirumala Laddu controversy to divert the attention of the public on the super-six promises made by him to come back to power in the 2024 general elections,” alleged Mr. Rudraraju. 

Mr. Rudraraju has appealed to Mr. Naidu to ensure the highest standards of quality of services and prasadam in all the temples. He also urged the Chief Minister not to politicise the Tirupati laddu prasadam issue, as it could further hurt the people’s religious sentiments.

September 24, 2024

