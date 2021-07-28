Former A.P. minister Devineni Uma, TDP leaders booked for rioting

TDP cadres’ visit to Kongapalli reserve forest to stop alleged illegal mining activities by ruling partymen lead to clashes.

Former Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and 17 other leaders of the Opposition TDP were arrested on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, for allegedly creating tension and resorting to rioting at G. Kondur police station, in Krishna district.

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao and his followers were booked under Section 307 IPC (Attempt to murder), SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, Rioting, Criminal Conspiracy and other charges, said Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal.

The former minister, along with some TDP activists, went into Kondapalli reserve forests on Tuesday evening, alleging that illegal mining was being done and some ruling YSR Congress Party leaders were behind the mining activities.

On knowing this, activists of YSRC rushed to the village. However, police stopped the ruling party leaders and shifted Mr. Umamaheswara Rao to G. Kondur.

Alleging that the YSR Congress Party activists attacked him and damaged his vehicle, the former minister staged a protest at G. Kondur police station, which continued till midnight. He alleged that MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad was behind the attack.

“The TDP leaders resorted to assault and created tension at the police station in a planned manner. Around 1 a.m. police shifted the former minister to Nandiwada police station and dispersed the mobs. A few policemen were injured and a some vehicles were damaged in the incident, Mr. Siddharth said.

Former Home Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, former minister Kollu Ravindra and other TDP leaders condemned the arrest of Mr. Umamaheswara Rao. They alleged that many TDP leaders and workers suffered injuries in the attack by ruling party activists.

Speaking to The Hindu, Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police K.V. Mohan Rao said that Mr. Umamaheswara Rao and other arrested TDP leaders would be produced in the court.

“Additional forces have been mobilized in G. Kondur, Mylavaram, Kondapalli and Ibrahimpatnam, and the situation is under control,” Mr. Rao said.