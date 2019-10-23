Former A.P. Minister Akhila Priya accuses police of foisting cases

Former Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya has accused the police of foisting cases against her husband Bhargav Ram only to stifle her voice.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Ms. Akhila Priya said that exactly two days after she visited Tummalapalli in Kadapa to take stock of the pollution caused by uranium mining, a case was registered against her husband.

“The police have the right to stop us from protesting, but they do not have the right to threaten us by filing false cases,” the former Minister pointed out.

Ms. Akhila Priya alleged that the police tried to search her house without proper warrants. “The lower rung staff, who tried to search my house, told me that they are under pressure from higher-ups,” Ms. Akhila Priya said, adding that she has proof for it. Stating that she would meet the Governor to brief him about the police action, the former Minister said the evidence would be submitted to him.

Later, she took exception to some media organisations targeting her. “They are trying to defame me and my husband. They attribute my defeat in the elections to my husband’s caste which is unfortunate,” she observed.