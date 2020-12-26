Former A.P. legislator, son booked under SC/ST Act

ANANTAPUR

26 December 2020 02:02 IST

Complaints filed after Tadipatri clashes

The Tadipatri police on Friday filed two cases each against former Andhra Pradesh TDP MLA J.C. Prabhakar Reddy and his son Ashmit Reddy under various sections of the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, based on complaints received from two persons.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Chinta Chaitanya Kumar Reddy told The Hindu that a third case was filed suo motu against an unnamed person for posting an audio clip on YSRCP MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy.

“The clip posted on the social media led to clashes between two groups in Tadipatri on Thursday and imposition of Section 144,” Mr. Chaitanya said.

While a person travelling on the street, Kasi Manoj, lodged a complaint against Mr. Prabhakar Reddy and Ashmit Reddy, and eight others, another person, identified as Bhramendra, driver of Anil Kumar Reddy, too filed a complaint against the former MLA and his son, and the same eight persons.

As per the complaint, Mr. Manoj sustained a head injury and the car being driven by Mr. Bhramendra was damaged, the police said. Asked about the CCTV footage that showed the MLA and a few others entering his house, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy said he would not file a complaint against anyone.