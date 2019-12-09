Naidu and his legislators protest outside Assembly against high onion prices

As the price of onions has sky-rocketed, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs and MLCs led by their party president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu staged a protest near the Fire Station outside the Legislative Assembly before the commencement of its winter session on Monday.

Wearing garlands of onions and shouting anti-government slogans, the Opposition leaders tried to enter the Assembly premises but were stopped by the police present in large numbers from the early hours.

A verbal duel then ensued between the TDP leaders and police.

‘No market intervention steps’

Speaking to the media, Mr. Naidu observed that the price of onions went beyond the reach of the common people as the State government had failed to take necessary market intervention measures.

He claimed the TDP government had successfully kept the prices of essential commodities under check and his party would continue to fight till the price of the bulb came down. Onions were not available in the fair price shops and people had to struggle to buy them at Rythu Bazaars.