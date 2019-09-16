Former A.P. Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao dies

The former Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Kodela Siva Prasada Rao died here on Monday. He was 72.

Banjara Hills police station Inspector N. Kalinga Rao said doctors at Nandamuri Basavatarakam hospital, where he was rushed reportedly after attempting suicide at his house, declared him dead later. “Exact details are yet to be gathered. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Dr. Rao was found hanging in his house in the morning,” the Inspector said.

He was immediately taken to the hospital. After attending on him, doctors pronounced him dead. Senior police officers will be visiting Rao’s house to ascertain the chain of events.

One of the key leaders of the Telugu Desam Party, Dr. Rao was elected MLA six times. He won consecutively five times from Narsaraopet of Guntur from 1983 to 1999. In 2014, he was elected from Sattenapalle and served as Speaker of the Assembly.

Dr. Rao was defeated in the elections in 2019. Of late, he was facing serious allegations of misuse of power by different persons. A few weeks earlier, a group of rival political party activists attacked his house in Guntur, accusing him of political corruption when he was Speaker.

He served as Minister in the Cabinets of the late N.T. Rama Rao and N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Dr. Rao was hospitalised in Guntur last month after he suffered heat stroke.

As soon as the news broke, senior TDP leaders Somi Reddy, L. Ramana, Ravula Chandrashekhar, Andhra Jyothi MD Radhakrishan and others rushed to the hospital.

(People with suicidal tendency can dial Roshni helpline no. +914066202000 for counselling)

(With inputs from Abhinay Deshpande)