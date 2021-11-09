Former Andhra University vice-chancellor Koneru Ramakrishna Rao passes away

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 November 2021 15:50 IST

Padma Shri Koneru Ramakrishna Rao was an internationally recognised psychologist, Gandhian scholar and educator who has written over 20 books and 300 research publications

Former chancellor of GITAM deemed-to-be University and former vice-chancellor of Andhra University (AU), Padma Shri Koneru Ramakrishna Rao, died in Visakhapatnam on November 9 morning, after a brief illness. Born on October 4, 1932, he was 89 years old.

Professor Rao was an internationally recognised psychologist, Gandhian scholar and educator, who has written over 20 books and 300 research publications.

In the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Professor Rao served as advisor to Higher Education and chairman, A.P. State Council of Higher Education. He was also vice-chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Planning Board.

Prof. Rao was bestowed with many honours, including honorary doctoral degrees from Nagarjuna, Kakatiya and Andhra universities and Padma Shri from the Government of India.

For his research contributions, he was elected three times as president of Parapsychological Association, a U.S.-based international society, and also served as president of the Indian Academy of Applied Psychology.

Prof. Rao was also instrumental in introducing numerous curricular reforms to link classrooms with community during his tenure as the vice-chancellor of AU and chairman of the A.P. State Council of Higher Education.

He is survived by two daughters and one son.

The faculty members of AU and GITAM mourned his demise.