Former Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu gets Cell No 7691 in Sneha Block in Rajamundry Central Prison

September 11, 2023 08:43 am | Updated 08:43 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Nara Lokesh was the first person to be permitted to interact with Chandrababu Naidu immediately after being admitted to the central prison in the early hours of September 11

T. Appala Naidu

Former A.P. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has reportedly been allocated Cell No. 7691 on the second floor of the Sneha Block in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former A.P. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has reportedly been allocated Cell No. 7691 on the second floor of the Sneha Block in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari. The Sneha block was earlier inaugurated by Mr. Naidu during his term as Chief Minister during 2014-19.

According to local sources, the inmates who were accommodated in the Sneha Block were rehabilitated to other blocks to make way for Mr. Naidu. TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh was allowed to interact with Mr. Naidu inside the central prison immediately after the latter was admitted to the prison. 

Mr. Lokesh left the prison campus five minutes after the interaction. Personal security handed over the belongings of Mr. Naidu after his admission to the prison was confirmed. Mr. Naidu is entitled to food cooked at home as per his request.

