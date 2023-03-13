ADVERTISEMENT

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy resigns from Congress

March 13, 2023 06:01 am | Updated 06:01 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

Kiran Kumar Reddy. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy has resigned from the Congress.

Reacting to Mr. Reddy's resignation, Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday said that those who got everything from the party and finished the Andhra Pradesh Congress now leave for the BJP.

Mr. Reddy was the last Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter dated March 11 and addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Mr. Reddy wrote, "Please accept this letter as my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress."

Mr. Reddy had earlier resigned from the Congress in 2014 over the then UPA government's decision to bifurcate Andhra Pradesh and carve out Telangana.

He had floated his own political outfit Jai Samaikyandhra Party but returned to the Congress in 2018.

