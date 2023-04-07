Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP

April 07, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, the last Chief Minister of unified Andhra Pradesh (AP), joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, party’s national general secretary Arun Singh and OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman at New Delhi on Friday.

A fierce critic of bifurcation of AP whose views were apparently ignored by the Congress high command, Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy had famously said that ‘no match is over until the last ball is bowled’ suggesting that, as an acclaimed batsman who played first class cricket matches before entering politics, he would do his best to keep the State united.

While joining the BJP, Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy said his family had been in the Congress for the last seven decades but he found no reason to continue that legacy any more, having realized that the party was not learning from its mistakes in spite of losing power in one State after another while BJP grew from strength to strength under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda.

He observed that the Congress party would not consult its rank and file and take unilateral decisions and it was this attitude that brought about its fall from grace.

Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy said he was impressed by the manner in which BJP reached a commanding position and was prepared to discharge any responsibility given to him.

It may be noted that Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy had resigned from the Congress in the run - up to bifurcation that took place in June 2014 and set up his own Jai Samaikyandhra Party (JSP). However, the JSP fared poorly in 2014 elections and had to be eventually wound up.

He then went back to the Congress party in 2018 and finally bid adieu to it a few days ago. Before being made the CM in late 2010, Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy worked as government chief whip and as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

