Former ALC principal C. J. John no more

Former principal of Andhra Loyola College (ALC) Fr. C.J. John, 75, died on Saturday due to a heart attack, on the premises of Loyola Academy, Secunderabad.

Fr. John served as a history professor at ALC for 25 years before he was elevated to the post of the principal and correspondent of the college during 1993-1997. He also served as the principal of Loyola Academy and Loyola (YSRR) Degree College, Pulivendula. A humanist to the core, he was liked by one and all.

The management, staff, students and the college alumni expressed grief on his sudden demise, said Rector, Andhra Loyola institutions, Fr. Bala Showri.