Former adviser denies role in APSFL scam

Former Adviser, IT, in the TDP government Vemuru Hari Prasad, has denied the allegations levelled against him by the Cabinet Sub Committee that probed the “irregularities” in awarding contracts during the implementation of the project of the A.P. State Fibernet Limited to provide internet/telephone/TV connections to homes across the State.
Refuting the allegations, Mr. Hari Prasad said he had purely an advisory role in the project. Moreover, he said the cost of the entire project had not exceeded ₹600 crore. Further, he also said that the then IT Minister, N. Lokesh, had no role as it was executed by the Energy Infrastructure and Investment Department headed by the then Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu.
He also said that Tera Software had bagged the tenders as it was the lowest bidder. Also, the contract for supplying set-top boxes was bagged by Dasan Networks, a South Korea firm.
He also said that Gemini communications (not Gemini constructions) was awarded as the Project Management Agency through due tendering process. While the initial tender was bid and won by the TCIL and the amount quoted was way beyond the allocated budget for the purpose, the government went for retendering and Gemini won the bid within the acceptable budget.
