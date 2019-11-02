‘Formation Day should have been celebrated on October 1’

While the rest of the State was busy celebrating Andhra Pradesh Formation Day, students in the city took to rallies, calling it a ‘black day’, on Friday.

Their demand was that the formation day be celebrated on October 1, when the regions, Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra, were split from Tamil Nadu to form the Andhra State in 1953. “Today, the State is geographically similar to the erstwhile Andhra State. We must respect the sacrifices of Potti Sreeramulu and celebrate the State Formation Day on October 1,” said a student leader.

Black flags

Carrying black flags, they rallied from the Raj Vihar circle to the Collectorate, where the students protested by blindfolding the Gandhi statue.

Terming it unfortunate, the students criticized the government for choosing November 1 as the formation day. Referring to the Sribagh Pact, they demanded that the government honour the agreements made by the leaders before the Andhra State was formed.

Recalling that in 1997, former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy termed November 1 as ‘Vidrohidinam’, B. Sriramulu, leader of the protesters, said, “The current chief minister has forgotten the values of his father, though he set up a party with his on his name and values.”

‘Increase allocation of water’

Apart from implementing the ‘Sribagh Pact’ to bring the High Court or Rayalaseema, the students also demanded that pending irrigation projects in the region be completed.

Moreover, they said that the water allocation to the region should go up, to stop farmer suicides. “The family of a farmer who committed suicide must also get ₹10 lakh ex-gratia,” Mr. Sriramulu added.