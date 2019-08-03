Formal roll-out of KIA Seltos on August 8

The rolling out of ‘KIA Seltos’ on August 8 at Erramanchi village near Penukonda in the district will be a precursor to the mega investors’ conference to be organised in Vijayawada on August 9, which is expected to witness the participation of representatives of 40 nations and ambassadors.

On August 8, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive from Kadapa district to participate in the formal roll-out of the first-ever car, an SUV, manufactured by the KIA Motors India at its unit in the district.

The company plans to organise an all-India test drive and trial in Goa on August 7 and 8, which comes ahead of the August 22 launch of the vehicle into the market through 160 outlets in all four categories of cities.

KIA Motors India Managing Director Kookhyun Shim and Republic of Korea Ambassador to India Shin Bongkil are likely to be present at the roll-out ceremony.

Versions and features

KIA will sell Seltos with 1.5-litre petrol version having 6-speed manual or an IVT (Intelligent continuously variable transmission) gearbox; a 1.5-litre diesel with 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque convertor gearbox; and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed double-clutch DCT gearbox. “Seltos comes equipped with Smartstream, a newly-developed third- generation BS VI compliant powertrain for high efficiency and powerful performance,” a KIA release said.

Drivers can choose between ‘Normal’, ‘Eco’ and ‘Sport’ mode.

The Eco mode is tuned to maximise vehicle range by using fuel-saving measures, while the Sport mode increases responses from the steering and electric motor to maximise the dynamic driving feel of the car. The Normal mode provides a careful balance between the two. It also comes equipped with multiple grip controls, the company claimed.