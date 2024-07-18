ADVERTISEMENT

Form special task force to safeguard revenue, forest, temple lands in Andhra Pradesh: BJP

Published - July 18, 2024 05:17 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Party spokesperson urges State government to inquire into allegations of land grabbings during the previous YSRCP government

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Andhra Pradesh BJP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar addressing the media conference in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The BJP has demanded the State government set up a special task force to safeguard the revenue, forest, and temple lands in the State. The party also wanted the government to inquire into the allegations of land grabbings during the previous YSRCP government in the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, July 17, BJP State official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said that the Gujarat Government had enacted the Gujarat Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act, 2020, to deal with encroachments and grabbing of public and private lands. As per the Act, land encroachment and occupation was a criminal act. The Gujarat government established special courts for the trial of land encroachments and acquisitions. The Andhra Pradesh government can take a cue from the Gujarat Act, he said.

Mr. Dinakar said that the former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Reddy and his party leaders, under the pretext of setting up three capitals, have looted all kinds of lands in three regions. During the last five years, the revenue, forest, and endowments lands and private lands as well were encroached.

The people feared that their lands would be unsafe when the previous government came up with the Land Titling Act, ignoring the draft instructions of the Niti Aayog. The BJP welcomes the State government decision to repeal the Act, he added.

