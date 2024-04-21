GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Form-12 submission date extended to April 23

April 21, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

District Election Officer (DEO) and District Collector Sagili Shan Mohan have said that government officials and staff on election duties must complete the Form-12 (Postal Ballot) and hand it over to the Collector by April 23 to exercise their right to vote in the General Elections of 2024.

During a review meeting with department heads, Mr. Shan Mohan extended the deadline for submission of Form-12 from April 22 to April 23. The heads of Emergency Services departments must fill and submit Form-12(D) for their staff.

Officers and staff from other districts working in the district must submit Form-12 and Annexure 12(E) to the Collector through their department heads. Failure to do so will require them to go to their own constituencies and use the postal ballot as they will not have the facility to vote through the postal ballot in the Chittoor district if they do not fill out and submit the required forms.

