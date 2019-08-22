Forest staff allegedly harass couple on Horsley Hills in A.P.

Two forest employees allegedly misbehaved with a couple at the tourist place of Horsley Hills in Chittoor district on Wednesday.

According to eyewitness account, the couple, believed to be undergraduate students, reached the hill station on Wednesday. When they were roaming in the forest nearby, they noticed two forest staff taking video of their movements. Identified as gardener Manohar and maintenance staff Badri, they allegedly forced them to part with their valuables and also misbehaved with the girl. When the boy raised an alarm, the perpetrators fled the spot.

Later at Horsley Hills, the duo narrated the incident to tourists and local youth, who created a scene at the Forest Department’s guest house-cum-camp office. But the couple left without lodging any police complaint.

B. Kothakota Sub-Inspector Suman visited the spot on Thursday and inquired with the locals about the incident. “We can take stern action only if the victims return and lodge a complaint with us,” Mr. Suman said.

Meanwhile, the forest officials were said to have initiated a departmental probe into the incident.