Forest officials step up vigil in sanctuaries, wetlands in Andhra Pradesh to check spread of bird flu

February 20, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Wildlife Management Division of the Forest Department has stepped up vigil to check the spread of bird flu in Andhra Pradesh.

The wildlife authorities have issued instructions to the Conservator of Forests, Deputy Range Officers, Divisional and District Forest Officers, Forest Range Officers (FROs) and the field staff to maintain surveillance on the migratory birds.

“Migratory birds visit Pulikat, Kolleru, Coringa and other bird sanctuaries every year. There are chances of the spread of Avian Influenza (H5N1) due to the migratory birds. The Forest Department is taking all precautionary measures. The details related to the arrival of migratory birds, their period of stay, dead birds, change in the pattern of their behaviour are being recorded in all protected areas and wetlands,” said Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Shanti Priya Pandey.

Instructions have been issued to step up vigil on the winged visitors arriving in the sanctuaries. If infected migratory birds nest around the poultries there are chances of spread of bird flu, the forest officials said.

“The FROs, Deputy ROs, Forest Beat Officers and guards have been instructed to observe the behaviour of the migratory birds in sanctuaries and collect samples with the help of the animal husbandry officials,” Ms. Shanti Priya told The Hindu on February 20 (Tuesday).

All care should be taken while dealing with the dead birds and the relevant information should be passed to the wildlife and animal husbandry authorities immediately, Ms. Shanti Priya said, adding that mapping should be done in the critical areas.

“Migratory species can spread bird flu as they carry their prey and move to different places. However, there has been no report of Avian Influenza (H5N1) in the sanctuaries and other bird habitats in the State so far,” she said.