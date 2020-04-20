Forest officials raise guard to protect wildlife from virus

The Forest Department authorities are taking steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus to the animals in the sanctuaries and the national parks in the State. They are conducting awareness programmes in villages and appealing to the local people not to venture into forests.

With tiger Nadia reportedly testing positive in New York’s Bronx Zoo, and a few other animals showing symptoms of COVID-19 in the zoo a few days ago, forest authorities sounded an alert in the State.

The wildlife management officials have given instructions to the staff of all the zoos, sanctuaries, national parks and tiger reserves to wear gloves and masks and take all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of virus to animals.

Rich wildlife

There are 13 wildlife sanctuaries, three national parks, four deer parks and two zoo parks in the State, and many wild animals, including rare and endangered species, were spotted in these places in a recent survey.

“We have Coringa, Kolleru, Rajiv Gandhi Wildlife Sanctuary, Krishna, Rollapadu, Gundla Brahmeswara, Sri Lankamalleswara, Nelapattu, Pulicat, Kaundinya, Sri Venkateswara, Penusila Narasimha and Kambalakonda wildlife sanctuaries, and three national parks – Papikonda, Sri Venkateswara and Rajiv Gandhi National Parks, and Seshachalam Biosphere Reserve – in Andhra Pradesh,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) D. Nalini Mohan.

Instructions have been given to the Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs), flying squads, forest range officers and other staff to take all measures to prevent entry of villagers into forests and hold awareness programmes in hamlets in this regard, he said.

Patrolling

The flying squad personnel, beat officers and guards were asked to intensify patrolling deep in the forests and prevent tribal people from venturing into forests on the pretext of collecting firewood and grazing cattle.

“The staff while going into forests to fill saucer pits (to arrange water) for animals should maintain personal hygiene and wear gloves,” Mr. Nalini Mohan told The Hindu.

Polavaram Forest Range Officer (FRO) N. Daveed Raju said animals such as leopards, Bengal tigers, mouse deer, wild dogs, bears, sambar deer, wild boars and other species were present in the Papikonda National Park spread over East and West Godavari districts.

“We are visiting the hilly and inaccessible villages and appealing to the residents not to move in forests by explaining the COVID-19 situation. The cooperation from the tribal people has been good,” Mr. Daveed Raju said.