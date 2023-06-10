Forest officials closely monitoring tiger’s movement in Chintoor Agency in Andhra Pradesh

June 10, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - CHINTOOR (ASR DITRICT)

The Forest Department authorities are closely monitoring the movements of a tiger a day after a cattle was killed on the outskirts of Sukumamidi village near Chintoor in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Over the past few days, the lone tiger has been actively roaming in the reserve forest adjacent to the Papikonda National Park. In the Chintoor agency, the tribals leave their cattle inside the reserve forest.

Chintoor Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Pushpa Sowjanya told The Hindu, “On June 9, a cattle was killed by the tiger nearly one-and-a-half kilometres away from Sukumamidi village. The area where the incident was recorded is a ‘Reserve Forest’ in which the tiger has been actively roaming in the recent days.”

“We have installed camera traps to trace the tiger’s movements and monitor its presence,” added Ms. Sowjanya. The tribals have been told to be on alert about the movements of the tiger. “We have found pugmarks of the tiger near Sukumamidi, from where it may have proceed towards the Rampachodavaram area,” said Ms. Sowjanya.

Tension prevailed in the Chintoor Agency on the presence of the tiger as the tribals are preparing to begin the agricultural operations immediately after the first spell of rain is reported.

