Forest Martyrs’ Memorial unveiled in E. Godavari

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests N. Prateep Kumar on Tuesday said that Forest Martyrs’ Memorials would be built at all the forest circles across Andhra Pradesh State by next Forest Martyrs Day to be observed on September 11.
Accompanied by Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests A.K. Jha, A.P. Forest Academy Director J.S.N. Murthy and Chief Conservator of Forest (Rajamahendravaram Circle) N. Nageswara Rao, Mr. Prateep Kumar on Tuesday unveiled the forest martyrs memorial in Nagaravanam at Diwan Cheruvu village in the Rajamahedravaram city.
“The memorial has been built at Nagaravaram in memory of the 22 forest martyrs who laid their lives for the protection of the forest and wildlife in Andhra Pradesh State since 1939. Every forest circle will get a martyrs’ memorial and garden in the State by next September,” said Mr. Prateep Kumar.
Mr. Prateep Kumar has also released an audio song written on the forest martyrs by N. Srinivas and a video song during the programme. District Forest Officer B. Sunil Kumar Reddy and Division Forest Officer (Wildlife) C. Selvam were present.
