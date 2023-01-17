ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Head office to shifted from Guntur to Mangalagiri

January 17, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The office of the AP Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) and Head of the Forest Forces is being relocated from Guntur to Mangalagiri, which will be fully functional from Thursday onwards. The PCCF Y. Madhusadan Reddy informed in a statement on Tuesday that they have started the process of shifting the office from Guntur to the newly identified building near APIIC building at Autonagar in Mangalagiri, near National Highway. The Minister for Forest Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy will formally launch the new office on Thursday, Mr. Madhusudan Reddy mentioned. Officials of the forest department have identified PVS LandMark Building at Autonagar as a best suitable for the office of the PCCF.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US